Jefferson Co. Board of Ed. approves new pay rates for some substitutes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Board of Education approved new pay rates for several categories of substitutes.

The changes were voted on Thursday and will take effect immediately.

CHANGES:

Substitute Teachers with a high school diploma will move from $80.00 to $100.00 a day, and substitute teachers with a teaching certificate will move from $90.00 to $110.00 a day.

In addition, long-term substitute teachers with a high school diploma will see their daily rate jump from $95.00 to $105.00. A substitute exceptional education teacher will be paid a daily rate of $110.00, increasing from $90.00.

“We realize the need for subs now more than ever. This is a tremendous opportunity to recruit individuals who want a chance to work a flexible schedule but also make a difference in a student’s life,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent.

Like many districts, Jefferson County Schools currently contracts with Kelly Services to provide substitutes in various departments.

Kelly Services held a hiring fair here at Jefcoed central office Thursday. They said they had a tremendous turnout.

