LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

How to get free antiviral COVID-19 medication

The COVID-19 Test-To-Treat program rollout is underway and if you test positive for the virus, you can get free medication. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two COVID-19 antiviral pills are already available for free in the U.S., but getting them can be challenging.

”These treatments work to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

The new Test-To-Treat program aims to help people get tested for COVID-19 and if positive, to help them be given free anti-viral pills on the spot.

”Hundreds of one-stop sites will open across the country this month, located at local pharmacy clinics, community health centers, long-term care facilities and veterans’ health centers,” Zients said.

Certain pharmacies across the U.S., including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, have confirmed some of their locations are getting ready to take part in the program.

Pfizer’s antiviral pill is for people 12 and older, while Merck’s is for adults only. Anyone who tests positive in those age groups can be given the medication to take at home. The treatment works best when taken within a few days of the start of symptoms.

While the one-stop sites are ordering the COVID-19 antiviral medicines now, the orders have to be delivered before they can be prescribed.

Patients are expected to be able to receive COVID-19 antivirals through the program later this week.

To find a participating location, people will be able to visit a Test-To-Treat website once it launches this month.

The American Medical Association has voiced concerns over the program, saying a clinic may not know a patient’s full medical history or medication being taken like a doctor would. Officials said that is why it is important to contact your doctor shortly after testing positive for COVID-19 to asses treatment options.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow possible later this week as freezing temps return
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea testing new ICBMs, US says, warns more coming
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by American flags outside the New York Stock Exchange,...
Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues
FILE - 'Pill Man' made by Frank Huntley of Worcester, Mass., from his opioid prescription pill...
Opioid crisis victims confront Purdue Pharma’s owners
A cow ran loose on the 210 freeway in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.
WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway
FILE - Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in...
LIVE: Judge denies motion to dismiss; Smollett sentencing begins