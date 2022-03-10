LawCall
How are high gas prices impacting local school districts?

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers aren’t the only ones feeling the pain at the pump; school districts are also being impacted.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan, said high gas prices aren’t just affecting school bus transportation, but also maintenance vehicles and employees who travel from school to school.

“And so, one of the things that we’re meeting with our CSFO around how we can make some adjustments, so that that impact to the employee is lessened,” Dr. Sullivan explained.

He said the district buys gas for its vehicles through a cooperative with the state.

They have a few buses that operate on propane, but most school buses use diesel fuel and according to AAA, the average price per gallon in Alabama is $4.83.

Cullman County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Shane Barnette, said that’s hurting his budget.

“Just right now, even if it didn’t go up any more than today about $10,000 more in fuel to run our buses, which is extremely significant when you’re already on a tight budget because, as you know, a lot of our funds are earmarked. So, that cuts into our general fund considerably,” Dr. Barnette explained.

He said around 5,000 students depend on school buses to get to school and extracurricular activities every day.

He said to compensate for the high gas prices, the district will likely have to cut back on new construction and postpone maintenance projects.

“Not running the buses is really not a solution for us here in Cullman County because we have so many roads that are out there in the rural county. We want our babies here at school and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get them here, but we do need some relief. That’s for sure,” Dr. Barnette said.

Both superintendents said they are not considering cutting field trips to save money.

They say taking those activities away would rob students of special academic experiences.

