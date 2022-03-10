LawCall
Hoover PD announces ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign in effort to reduce number of guns stolen from vehicles

Hoover PD announces "Lock It or Lose It" campaign
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, Hoover Police announced a new campaign to reduce guns stolen from vehicles.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis announced the “Lock it or Lose It” campaign, after a growing number of car break-ins . Chief Derzis wants to remind people to lock their car doors and don’t leave their guns in the car, but if they do, make sure they are locked up. Chief Derzis says there were 113 firearms stolen out of cars in the city of Hoover in 2021, with a majority of those vehicles unlocked. He says 480 guns have been stolen out of cars in the last five years.

“We’re asking people to please lock your cars, put your valuables places,” said Chief Derzis. “Put your gun, lock it in the trunk, lock it somewhere that’s just not that accessible to the bad guys.”

The Hoover Police Department is also implementing a new initiative called the “9:00 P.M. Routine”. Through the initiative, people will get a text at 9:00 p.m., reminding them to check their doors and to put their valuables in a safe place. The Hoover Police Department is also giving away free locks to Hoover residents so they can lock their valuables.

Hoover PD: 113 firearms were stolen from vehicles in 2021

