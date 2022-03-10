GRAPHIC: Body cam footage released in fatal wrong-way crash following police pursuit

LawCall
By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:51 AM CST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into semi-trucks following a police chase Thursday morning.

It happened on I-75 Northbound near Alexis Road around 12:45 a.m.

According to the police report, the driver led officers on a chase through residential streets after failing to pull over for a traffic stop. The driver then went on to I-75 North, initially driving in the right direction.

Police said at I-75 and Alexis, the driver turned the vehicle around and traveled southbound on the northbound lanes, at which point police ended their pursuit.

The vehicle fleeing from police then hit at least 2 semi-trucks, killing the driver and passenger. They have been identified as Jeremy Diller, 39, and Angela Brown, 42.

The semi-drivers sustained minor injuries. Toledo Police identified the semi drivers as Jody Cicero, 50, of Monroe, and Jason Butler, 24, of Bellville.

One of the truck drivers at the scene told 13abc the now-burned semi was full of mail. It’s unclear at this time if any of it was salvageable.

I-75 northbound from Ottawa River Road to Alexis Road was closed for hours overnight. One lane reopened around 10 a.m. Thursday and the road fully reopened at 1:00 p.m.

[Warning: The below video may be disturbing]

On Wednesday, Toledo Police released body camera footage from the officers involved in the police chase. It shows them terminating the pursuit. Moments later, the officers see the vehicles go up in flames. The two officers then run on foot toward the scene and check on the drivers who survived the crash.

You can watch the video in full below.

Warning: some viewers may find this footage disturbing.

Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into semi-trucks following a police chase Thursday, March 10.

