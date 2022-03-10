First Alert for warmer temperatures and sunshine Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the morning chilly with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 40s. You will want to grab a jacket before you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with a weak disturbance moving south of Central Alabama this morning. It is sparking up some light showers that are moving from west to east. We can’t rule out a few light showers before 9 AM this morning, but most of this moisture should be out of here by the late morning hours. Once this disturbance pushes through, we should see a nice afternoon. Plan for decreasing clouds this morning giving way to a sunny afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to warm up into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. It should be a nice day to do a little yardwork. Might be a good idea to have a plan in place to protect vegetation and plants as very cold air is forecast to move into our area Friday night. If you plan on being out this evening, we will likely see a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling off into the mid to upper 50s at 7 PM.

Spring-Like Weather Friday Afternoon: We should stay dry and cool tonight with temperatures cooling off into the mid 40s. Most of tomorrow is looking beautiful. We should see some sunshine tomorrow morning with cloud cover slowly increasing late in the day. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s Friday afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. A stray shower can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon, but most of us should remain dry. We could see showers begin to develop and move into our southwestern counties as early as 6-7 PM. Rain chances will really ramp up after sunset with rain becoming likely for all of Central Alabama by 9-10 PM. You will want to protect and cover your plants tomorrow evening. We could see freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

Next Big Thing: The big story is the extremely cold air forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday. A strong cold front will move into our area Friday night giving us widespread rain. By 10-11 PM, we could see the rain transition to a sleet/snow mix for parts of Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Winston counties. As cold air moves in, the rain will likely transition to all sleet/snow early Saturday morning for areas along and north of I-20. Since ground temperatures have been so warm over the past week or two, I am not expecting major issues across Central Alabama. We could see some small accumulations in our northwestern counties and for parts of north Alabama. Areas along and north of I-20 could see a dusting of snow on grassy surfaces, but most of the roads should be fine. We will monitor the small threat for slick/icy surfaces near bridges and overpasses for northwest Alabama Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. The good news is that most of the snow should be moving out by 7-9 AM Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning could start in the upper 20s and lower 30s with wind chills in the teens thanks to gusty northwest winds. Highs Saturday afternoon will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s with cloud cover slowly decreasing during the day. It is going to be a frigid Saturday afternoon.

Hard Freeze Likely Saturday Night/Sunday Morning: With a clearing sky and light winds developing Saturday night, we are forecasting temperatures to rapidly drop going into Sunday morning. Freezing temperatures are expected to damage blooming plants and vegetation. You will want to make sure you can find ways to protect your plants from being exposed to the deep freeze. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s Sunday morning. Make sure you bring your pets inside too so they can stay warm. The cold air is short-lived as warmer temperatures return early next week. We should see plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon with temperatures warming up into the mid 50s. Temperatures will remain five to ten degrees below average, but at least we will get to enjoy some much needed sunshine.

Daylight Saving Time Begins this Weekend: Just another reminder that we spring forward early Sunday morning! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM which means we lose an hour of sleep. The good news is that we will gain an extra hour of daylight during the evening hours. Sunrise Sunday morning will occur at 7 AM and sunset will occur at 6:53 PM. It’s always a good reminder to replace the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radios.

Warming Up Next Week: Most of next week is trending warmer after a frigid weekend. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 60s Monday through Wednesday. The second half of next week could trend even warmer with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Our next rain chance will likely develop Tuesday as an upper level low pushes into the Southeast. Rain chances are forecast to ramp up next Tuesday afternoon and evening as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. It could be a soggy Tuesday with rain lingering next Wednesday. We should trend drier by the end of next week with only small rain chances expected.

