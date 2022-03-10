Experts offer tips on how to get the most mileage out of your gas tank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The price at the gas pump is likely putting a strain on many budgets, but experts said there are ways to handle the extra cost.

“There’s ton of gas saving tips,” Alabama AAA expert Clay Ingram said. “The biggest one that will save you the most is changing your driving behavior. Take it easy on the hard stops and fast starts and weaving in and out of traffic. That uses a lot more gas than people realize.”

Ingram said slowing down and going at a constant speed will save you the most.

“I think most of us are kinda middle of the road or a little aggressive,” Ingram said. “We could become more of a conservative driver and easily save 15 to 20 percent of fuel costs.”

He said you get the most mileage for your money when you’re going 50 miles per hour and under.

“If you’re driving 60 instead of 50, your gas mileage is going to be worse,” Ingram said. “If you increase that to 70 or even 80, then it’s going to be much much worse.”

Ingram said get your tires looked at and change your engine air filters. Lightening your car’s load can also help he said.

“You lose two percent of fuel efficiency for every pound of pressure a tire is underinflated,” Ingram said. “A lot of us are riding around on underinflated tires without really realizing it.”

If you do multiple tank saving tips, Ingram said you’ll see the most financial benefit.

“They all work,” he said. “If you can stack several of them together, you really see a pretty big difference.”

Ingram said you should also always buy the cheapest gas you find, not the most convenient. He said by buying the cheapest gas you see and not the more expensive, it will ultimately lead to the more expensive gas being lowered, to compete with the cheaper stations.

