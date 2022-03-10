LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo
Former Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins employee photo(ADOC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.

ADOC says an investigation into the earlier altercation produced sufficient evidence that Jenkins used excessive force against Russo.

Jenkins has resigned and was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

“While his exact cause of death is pending the results of a full autopsy, the ADOC’s LESD, the FBI’s Northern District Office, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will continue to work collaboratively to complete a comprehensive investigation, including review of autopsy results,” according to a statement from the ADOC.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow possible later this week as freezing temps return
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns
Alex Larios Pu A.K.A Alex Perz on Facebook is described as 4′9′, 120 pounds and has black hair...
Blount Co. authorities looking for man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Lockdown lifted at Oak Mountain High School after man seen with knife
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
2 accused of killing Hawaii man, encasing body in concrete arrested
The price at the gas pump is likely putting a strain on many budgets, but experts said there...
Experts offer tips on how to get the most mileage out of your gas tank