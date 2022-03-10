LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near Morgan Drive.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are on the scene of a deadly construction accident in the Pinson area.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near Morgan Drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow possible later this week as freezing temps return
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns
Alex Larios Pu A.K.A Alex Perz on Facebook is described as 4′9′, 120 pounds and has black hair...
Blount Co. authorities looking for man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

Latest News

Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School has been placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School on lockdown
Honolulu police officers are at the scene of a suspected murder at a Hawaii Loa Ridge home.
2 accused of killing Hawaii man, encasing body in concrete arrested
The price at the gas pump is likely putting a strain on many budgets, but experts said there...
Experts offer tips on how to get the most mileage out of your gas tank
The preliminary autopsy shows that Connell known as "Bumpy" was shot at least three times in...
Attorney: Keleen Connell’s family orders independent autopsy after he was shot and killed by Birmingham police