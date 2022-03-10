Crews fighting house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire Crews are working a house fire that happened Wednesday night.

Officials say the fire was well involved but has been extinguished. Officials say there were people in the home but there are no injuries. Firefighters are now putting out spot fires.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.