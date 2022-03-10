A busy Thursday in Tampa for the SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s finally game day for Crimson Tide fans.

Alabama is taking on Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament in a few hours in Tampa.

The last week of the season didn’t bode well for the Tide as they lost the final two games of the regular season, but the SEC Tournament can feel like a fresh start.

The sixth seeded Alabama got some shots up inside Amalie Arena Wednesday, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Alabama is ready to hit the court again and make another run for the title. If they win, it would be the second time a Bama team has won back to back titles.

They won three in a row from 1989 to 1991.

But Scotty Pippen Jr. for Vanderbilt wants to make sure that does not happen.

“We go into this game with a chip on our shoulder, they are a very beatable team, a team we wanted to play,” Pippen Jr. said.

Alabama won a close one against the Commodores in the regular season.

It should be a feisty game starting at 7:00 p.m.

Another fan base who is packing downtown Tampa? Auburn. They’ve traveled well all year, and the SEC Tournament no different.

The Tigers got to practice at Tampa Prep Thursday afternoon where they found out they would face Texas A&M Friday morning in the first game of the day.

Walker Kessler said his team is ready to get back on the court after winning the conference Saturday on The Plains.

Auburn needs to win just three games to hoist the trophy. Bruce Pearl said the first game is the toughest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.