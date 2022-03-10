Attorney: Keleen Connell’s family orders independent autopsy after he was shot and killed by Birmingham police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been two weeks since 27-year-old Keleen Connell was shot and killed by Birmingham police. His family says they still don’t know what led up to the shooting. Family attorney Johnathan Austin says the state did an initial autopsy but the results haven’t been shared with family. That’s why they ordered their own. The preliminary autopsy shows that Connell, known as “Bumpy”, was shot at least three times in the back according to Austin.

Austin says one of those three shots in the back is the fatal shot. He also says the preliminary results show the shots happened from a distance. So far that’s all the information they have according to Austin.

All police have said up to this point is that Connell was shot and killed after a foot chase on Morris Avenue. Austin and the family are demanding to have a sit-down meeting with the city to talk about the case.

“We’re not asking the city to accept responsibility or anything for anything right now because we don’t know what happened, but the city does have a responsibility to provide answers to the family why they felt this force was necessary,” Austin said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the case which is standard in these type cases. We are still waiting to hear back from them for an update.

An emotional vigil for Connell took place Wednesday. Connell’s mother, Erica, is holding on to her faith as she seeks answers as to what happened to her son.

Black Lives Matter Birmingham held a healing vigil at Tom Brown Village taking a moment to reflect and grieve. Connell’s mother says she doesn’t have any hatred in her heart She just wants to know what happened to her son.

“He was just killed February 23rd and just throwed away like a rag doll. Like he just didn’t belong to anybody. I have no malice in my heart towards anyone, but I do want justice for my son. I want answers,” Erica Connell said.

Connell says she’ll fight for as long as it takes to get justice for her son.

Richard Rice, another attorney representing the family, is asking the public to come forward with information, including any video. You can reach his office at 205-618-8733 or rrice@rice-lawfirm.com

