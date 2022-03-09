LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Woman arrested in connection with Guntersville shooting

Morgan Young
Morgan Young(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Guntersville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the murders that occurred at a Taco Bell in Guntersville in September 2021.

According to John East with the Guntersville Police Department, Morgan Young, age 24, is facing three murder charges, including a capital murder charge and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery.

Kevon Williams, 24, was arrested in October 2021 and was charged with capital murder. He claimed self-defense for the alleged murder of Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Young is being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Both Oak Mountain Intermediate and High School were placed on lockdown this morning after a...
Campus secure at Oak Mountain High School; deputies believe student came to school with a knife
The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say
Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Rain & snow possible later this week as freezing temps return
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the Innsbrooke subdivision on Brandi Circle near...
Deadly construction accident under investigation near Pinson

Latest News

Alabama lawmakers have passed legislation to eliminate the requirement of a state permit to...
Permitless concealed carry bill heads to governor’s desk
Hoover PD announces new "Lock It or Lose It" campaign
Hoover PD announces ‘Lock it or Lose it’ campaign in effort to reduce number of guns stolen from vehicles
Hoover PD: 113 firearms were stolen from vehicles in 2021
Hoover PD: 113 firearms were stolen from vehicles in 2021
Hoover PD announces "Lock It or Lose It" campaign
Hoover PD announces "Lock It or Lose It" campaign
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases