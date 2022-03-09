Train blocking all downtown crossings in Calera
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say in a Facebook post that a CSX train has blocked all downtown crossings Wednesday morning since. Police have been told the train is broken down and must be repaired.
Police are attempting to help get traffic, including busses, onto 31 from Whippoorwill Rd. safely.
There is not a time frame for when the train will be fixed.
