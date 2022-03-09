LawCall
Study shows more families are living paycheck to paycheck

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study finds 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck.

With inflation gripping the country and gas prices climbing to historic levels, wages can’t keep up, and more people are struggling financially.

The study, conducted by the Lending Club and taking into account family size and location, even found that 48% of people making 6-figures are also paycheck to paycheck.

President Biden’s ban on Russian oil in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is expected to impact the stability of the global market. And James Cochran, associate dean for research for the Culver House college of Business at the University of Alabama, says increased gas prices impact all sectors.

”Let’s say 10% of the cost of producing a product and getting it to the market is the gasoline it costs to [move it]. Let’s suppose gasoline goes up by 20%. You just incurred a 2% increase in the cost of that product even though the cost of making it hasn’t changed at all,“ he explained.

Cochran says the consumer does have a bit of power. He says one thing you can do right now -- is to only drive when necessary. That would preserve gas and force prices down by decreasing demand.

