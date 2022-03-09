State Representative David Wheeler of Vestavia Hills, dies at 72

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Representative David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills, died this morning at the age of 72.

“The people of District 47 and all of Alabama have lost a devoted servant and I’ve lost a good friend,” said Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon. “It was rare that David came to the microphone to speak on legislation, but when he did his words carried weight. I’ll miss him and so will the members of the House.”

Wheeler was a retired employee of Alabama Power and was elected to serve his first term as a state representative for District 47 in Jefferson County in 2018.

He had qualified to run for reelection and had no opposition in the party primary election set for May.

Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.