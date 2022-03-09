Samford well represented at nationals in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The nation’s top track and field athletes are in the Magic City this week for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field championships.

The fast and high flying action all happens at the Birmingham Crossplex.

And if you like, you can root for the home team. Samford has not one but two athletes who qualified to compete at nationals this year!

Morayo Bhadmos is one of 16 women competing in the triple jump Saturday, while Justin Stuckey gets to rep the Bulldogs in the high jump!

“I went to it my freshman year I was watching, senior year I’m competing so I’m ready to go,” Stuckey said. He finished sixth at nationals in 2021.

It’s the first time Bhadmos is competing for a national title!

“So thankful to God I can complete that goal and mark it off my checklist,” she added.

The meet starts Friday and will end Saturday. Click here for more info on the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.