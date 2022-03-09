LawCall
Police training simulator unveiled in Anniston

The simulator will be available to any law enforcement agency in the state, free of charge.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A state of the art police training simulator was unveiled Wednesday in Anniston.

Regional law enforcement officials and members of the university administration were on hand to see the launch of the new Virtra 300 training system. The five-screen, 300-degree simulator will immerse police officers in training situations that force them to make tough decisions in real-time, such as de-escalating tense interactions or engaging with an active shooter.

The simulator will be available to any law enforcement agency in the state, free of charge. The equipment was funded by a grant from the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

