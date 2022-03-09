One person dead, one injured in apartment fire on McMillon Ave. in West End

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services (BFRS), one person is dead and another man was injured in an apartment fire on 9th street and McMillon Ave.

BFRS said at 9:19 p.m. they received the call of an apartment fire. When engine crews arrived on the scene, there was one unit involved in the fire. They were able to get the fire under control quickly. However, when they made entry into the apartment, they came across a fire victim, an adult male.

BFRS said they were able to get that person out and transported to the hospital. At this time, that person is being treated.

Once they made it further into the apartment they came across a second fire victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

BFRS said at this time there is no indication of foul play.

BFRS says the fire is under control.

