New bill stops purchase of U.S. and Alabama flags made outside United States

It is imperative that we prioritize Made in America products, because by doing so, we are supporting our fellow Americans and ensuring those jobs remain in our country. The American flag is symbolic of the ideals we hold dear, and it is more than fitting that Alabama has committed itself to ensuring every flag that is flown on state property is made in the USA. That is the case, and this legislation further solidifies Alabama’s unyielding desire to support companies that call our country home, and I’m proud to have signed it into law.