Neighbors plead for end to gun violence after Jaylon Palmore’s shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 13-year-old boy is dead following another violent weekend in Birmingham.

Mayor Randall Woodfin and Birmingham Police are begging the community to come forward with information, while members of the community plead for the violence to stop.

A neighbor, who lives just blocks away from where the shooting took place that killed 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore, said gun violence is commonplace in her neighborhood and wants the shooters to put the guns down.

“No. We don’t feel safe. We hear gunshots a lot, and we’re diving on the floor because we don’t know where the bullets are going to go.”

Joy Jackson wants peace in her neighborhood.

She said she’s heartbroken to hear about 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore the Ossie Ware teen whose life was taken on the front porch of his house Saturday afternoon during a drive by shooting.

“And it’s so sad that these young children, their lives are being cut short and they can’t even fulfill what they’re destined to do. It’s such a waste. It’s such a waste and it just has to stop,” Jackson said.

She said the gun violence has gotten so bad that she can’t even enjoy simple things like taking a walk around the neighborhood without looking over her shoulder.

“I will not sit on my porch. I think twice about that. I mean…I just…if they’re just driving by shooting at random, I don’t know if they knew him or whatever, but somethings they do are just random. They’re just driving around and just…it’s like they just enjoy shooting those guns looking for victims,” Jackson said.

Jackson said it’s not unusual to hear gun shots throughout the day and finding shell casings on the ground is becoming the norm.

She said it’s everyone’s responsibility to clean up crime in Birmingham.

“You have young people who are so irresponsible with these guns. They have no business with them, and I just want people to know we all need work together and help the police and let’s all pray for each other. We want these safe communities. We’ve got to have safe communities,” Jackson said.

Mayor Randall Woodfin held a news conference Tuesday morning pleading with the public to come forward with information about Jaylon’s case, as well as the dozens of other unsolved murders.

You can make anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

