LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Mobile County just past midnight

Tornado damage in Mobile County
Tornado damage in Mobile County(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Mobile County just after midnight Wednesday.

A survey team said it found damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado with winds of 90 to 100 mph.

The tornado touched down on Lakefront Court off of Newman Road around 12:42 a.m. It produced tree damage in that area as it moved northeast. The weather service said the worst structural damage was at a home near the intersection of Lakefront Drive and Dogwood Circle.

The team said the tornado weakened slightly as it went over Scenic View Drive but gained more power as it approached Busby Road. Several trees were snapped in that area.

According to NWS, the tornado lifted just northeast of Busby Road.

The survey team checked out reports of tornado damage on Repoll Road, but said the damage there was caused by straight-line winds.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued in Alabaster lifted
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns

Latest News

B’ham City School Board approves pay raise for substitute teachers
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that Alabama businesses and...
Disaster relief loans available for businesses and residents affected by Feb. 3 tornado
The money comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Gov. Ivey approves $80 million for hospitals and nursing homes
3 Shelby County Sheriff's Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy award
3 Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy Award