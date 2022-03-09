Mayor, Interim Birmingham Police Chief plead for answers in Jaylon Palmore’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating at least three homicides that happened within the last 72 hours.

One of the victims was a 13-year-old boy.

Mayor Randall Woodfin held another news conference Tuesday morning pleading for someone to come forward with any information. These types of press conferences are becoming all too frequent. Both the mayor and acting police chief expressed anger, frustration, and sadness about yet another young person losing their lives to senseless gun violence in the city.

The mayor spent most of the press conference talking about 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore who was killed by a bullet that wasn’t meant for him.

He was an 8th grader at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School.

Mayor Woodfin said Jaylon was a gamer who spent much of his free time indoors, but just so happened to be outside on his porch enjoying the nice weather when people in two vehicles pulled up and started shooting.

Mayor Woodfin also expressed more frustration that no one is coming forward with information about this case.

He said he’s tired of holding news conferences about teens who’ve lost their lives to gun violence saying the city has a problem that it can’t police itself out of.

“It’s hard to sit across from a mother that’s grieving with tears coming down her eyes sharing with me the stories of her 13-year-old son that she’ll never get to hold again. Hopeless is not the word. It’s more of anger and sadness. It’s more of some, you know, some explicit. It’s more of adults do better,” Mayor Woodfin said.

“To continue to have these homicides almost on a daily basis is very, very frustrating. I get tired of getting the calls. I get tired of reading about the silly things that occur that cause someone to lose their life. They’re silly. They’re ridiculous and people are dying and losing their lives and I’m tired of it,” said Interim Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmound.

Mayor Woodfin says Chief Thurmond and Birmingham Police are doing everything they can to solve Jaylon’s case, as well as the dozens of others.

He continues beating the drum that everyone’s help is needed to bring justice to these grieving families.

If you know something, the mayor and police are begging you to call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

