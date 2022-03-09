LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Made green upgrades in 2021? Don’t miss these tax credits

Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling,...
Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many Americans incorporate green practices into their everyday lives, such as recycling, limiting meat consumption and going paperless.

But taking sustainability efforts to the next level by switching to clean energy or purchasing an electric vehicle might feel daunting.

Several federal incentives, such as the electric vehicle tax credit and home energy tax credits, may help offset the cost of the commitment for those who made upgrades last year or for those looking to take the leap in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
Boil water notice issued in Alabaster

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden’s inflation plan upends thinking on jobs sent overseas
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutor: Men planned to ‘hog-tie’ Michigan Gov. Whitmer
A Tampa judge sentenced 27-year-old Corey Pujols on Monday to two years house arrest, an anger...
Florida Dunkin’ worker sentenced for fatally punching customer who used racial slurs
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
A sign on the wall reads "This site save lives" in Spanish and English at an overdose...
A look inside the 1st ‘safe injection sites’ in the US