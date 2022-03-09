LawCall
Louisiana judge sentences Mobile man to 160 years for child exploitation

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WALA) – A Louisiana judge on Tuesday sentenced a Mobile man to serve 160 years in federal prison for child exploitation, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, announced Brandon Bonaparte Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, in a press release.

William Malone, 46, was convicted by a jury in Lafayette in October 2021 on child exploitation charges stemming from a 2020 case.

Malone was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $206,580.80.

According to the Department of Justice, the Mobile Police Department and Child Advocacy Center began investigating Malone after receiving complaints that Malone, who worked as the captain of a maritime vessel that traveled out of Abbeville in Vermilion Parish, La. had sexually abused a female under the age of 12.

The FBI found evidence that Malone had texted the victim and asked her to send him nude and other sexually explicit images of herself, authorities said. A search aboard the vessel where Malone was working turned up a laptop computer and cell phone containing sexually explicit images of the victim, authorities said.

