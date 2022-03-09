Jefferson County Schools announces District’s Teachers of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - JEFCOED and the Jefferson County Schools Education Foundation announced Tuesday night that Grantswood Community School’s Andrea Riley (elementary division) and Gardendale High School’s Alex Lewis (secondary division) are the 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year.

JEFCOED Announces Teachers of the Year (JEFCOED)

JEFCOED Announces Teachers of the Year (JEFCOED)

In a press release from Jefferson County Schools, it states the following:

“Andrea Riley teaches kindergarten at Grantswood. Mrs. Riley is responsible for “Mad Science Thursday” with a focus on hands-on learning. She believes that hands-on learning and student involvement are the keys to successful teaching. Her educational philosophy is that a strong teacher can have a lifelong influence on the success of a student beginning in kindergarten.

Alex Lewis teaches social studies, Holocaust studies, psychology, and AP psychology at Gardendale High School. Mr. Lewis volunteers with the marching band and is the sole sponsor of the student government organization. He also coaches varsity girls soccer and varsity boys tennis. Mr. Lewis believes heavily in civic engagement and takes every opportunity to encourage students to be involved in local and national politics. “I would like to thank both of these teachers for their commitment to our district and their students. I sincerely appreciate their efforts and their passion for education. What they do on a daily basis makes a difference in students’ lives,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent. Both Riley and Lewis will now go on to compete for Alabama Teacher of the Year.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.