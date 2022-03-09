JCMP responds to passage of the anti-lynching act

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For those who pushed it through, the US Senates approval of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was the end of a very long road. But Austin Lewter says for him the bill, which is waiting for President Biden’s signature, is inspiration to continue his work on an uncomfortable piece history that in some ways remains with us.

During a gap year between graduating from Birmingham Southern College and doing graduate work at Syracuse University, Lewter was a fellow with the Jefferson County Memorial Project, researching racial violence in downtown Birmingham’s Linn Park in the 1960s.

“Lynchings may have changed in form” says Lewter. “Yes, In terms of the way we think about them as public spectacle. If we look back, lynchings were advertised in newspapers, they were held as carnivals.”

However Lewter says some of his graduate work will focus on just what defines a lynching and feels the new law should not suggest that lynchings are only in the past. “There’s a lot of talk again around the bill when we talk about the murder of Ahmad Arbery (who was followed and shot to death by three white men in South Georgia) that happened recently and would this fit as a lynching.

Lewter say he looks forward to returning to Birmingham this summer to resume work with the Jefferson County Memorial Project.

The JCMP seeks to bring a duplicate of the Jefferson County pillar that hangs in Montgomery’s Peace and Justice Memorial back to the county. The goal would be to help tell the stories of the roughly 30 people lynched in Jefferson County going back to the 1800s. The JCMP expects to begin seeking input this spring from the Birmingham area about what a memorial to lynching victims would look like in Linn Park.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.