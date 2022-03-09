LawCall
Jacksonville State basketball heading to NCAA Tourney

Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks(jsugamecocks on Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are heading to the Big Dance!

The Gamecocks are heading to the NCAA Tournament after a 21-10 season in the Atlantic Sun conference. Their ticket was punched after Bellarmine defeated Jacksonville in the ASUN title game Tuesday night.

The NCAA automatic qualifier usually goes to the winner of the ASUN tournament, but since Bellarmine is ineligible to go during their four year transition to Division I from Division II, JSU will compete in the tournament.

The Gamecocks made their first and only tourney appearance in 2017 winning the Ohio Valley Conference tournament that year.

JSU will learn their tournament opponent and site on Sunday, March 12 when the NCAA selection committee announces the field of 68 teams.

