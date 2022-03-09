Gasoline quality: Is there really a difference?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - With record-high gasoline prices now with us, is there an actual difference in the quality of the gasoline you buy whether it’s with a large company such as Shell or Exxon or your neighborhood mom and pop business? The short answer is ‘no.’ There is no difference no matter where you buy your gas.

In fact, Triple-A says it’s more a myth than anything else. However, that is not to say different companies will add their ‘flavor’ or detergents in the gasoline with the promise of a more fuel-efficient ride. In the final analysis...all gas comes from the same refineries.

“Sometimes they get unbranded gas that doesn’t have the detergents but there is a lot of debate about how effective those detergents are anyway, so there is no reason to be afraid with unbranded gas. It all comes from the same refineries. There is no such thing as cheap quality gas anymore,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

In terms of how long high gasoline prices will be with us, Clay Ingram says the price of gas could actually come down real soon...if the war ends in two weeks or so.

