The future of concealed carry permits dividing law enforcement and community leaders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Concealed carry permits could soon be a thing of the past here in Alabama. The House passed the bill weeks ago, the senate then made some tweaks and now it is once again up to the house.

However, not everyone is excited about the potential change in gun laws. Several in law enforcement believe the bill to be a bad idea. Birmingham’s Interim Police Chief Scott Thurmond stressed that earlier in a press conference Tuesday morning alongside the mayor.

The acting chief says it will hamper the department from getting illegal weapons out of the hands of criminals.

“It is going to be very difficult and I think our statistics are going to show that pretty quickly when the law is enacted. This was a tool we were able to use to take guns away from people who were unlawfully possessing them,” said Chief Thurmond.

Mayor Woodfin stated he supports the second amendment but still believes removing concealed carry permits will put officers, deputies, and community members in greater danger.

“Taking that tool away is a major blow to law enforcement. To officers who put their lives on the front line when they stop a vehicle to prevent another robbery, to prevent another shooting into an occupied vehicle, an occupied home, or the killing of another child. It is a bad law,” said Mayor Woodfin.

Mayor Woodfin referenced the death of 13-year-old Jaylon Palmore over the weekend. Still, some in law enforcement disagree with the Mayor and Birmingham police chief and believe the law will actually benefit the state.

That includes former Fraternal Order of Police President Richard Haluska. He believes eliminating the concealed carry permit law would be beneficial.

He also stresses the state needs to create a database that says which individuals are not allowed to own a firearm so law enforcement can then work to keep communities safe. Still, he believes the elimination of concealed carry permits will only benefit the state.

“Individuals who were committing crimes were not waiting in line to get pistol permits anyway. This will simply change the rules as we know, what we have now is not working. It is now lowering gun violence. It is not slowing it down. We have to change and come up with something new and inventive,” said Haluska. “Now this is an opportunity for the citizens that are legitimately carrying a firearm to protect themselves. They don’t have to get something different to carry that firearm in the state.”

