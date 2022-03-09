First Alert for drier conditions Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We had a wet night across Central Alabama as a disturbance produced heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. We had a few severe storms in far south Alabama this morning that resulted in a couple of tornado warnings. A confirmed tornado struck in the Mobile, AL area around 12:55 AM this morning. We don’t have to worry about any severe weather. In fact, most of the rainy weather should be out of here this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing most of the rain and storms moving eastward into Georgia this morning. A stray shower is possible in east Alabama before 8 AM, but the rest of us will end up mostly dry. Temperatures this morning are cool with most of us in the 40s. Cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the lower 40s in Hamilton, Haleyville, and Cullman. Plan for wet roads and misty conditions for your morning commute. We should end up dry this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will trend a few degrees below average today with highs in the upper 50s. Areas north of I-20/59 will likely trend cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. You’ll need a jacket today, but you won’t need the umbrella. Temperatures are likely to cool near 50°F by 7 PM.

Isolated Shower Possible Tonight: Bulk of the rain and storms today will remain to our south and east. We will hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower tonight for parts of Chilton, Talladega, Coosa, and Clay counties. Bulk of the rain will stay in south Alabama tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning. The good news about tomorrow is that cloud cover is forecast to decrease during the morning and afternoon hours. We may end up with a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tomorrow is looking like a very nice day to be outside. Winds will continue from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph.

Warm and Mostly Dry Friday: The biggest change in the forecast for the end of the week is the timing of our rain chances. It is looking like most of Friday afternoon will remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Our rain chances may not arrive until after 7 PM. Temperatures will remain above average and comfortable with highs in the lower 70s Friday afternoon. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The severe threat for Friday night appears unlikely for us. The greatest threat for strong storms will remain to our south in parts of southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, and into parts of Florida.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a very strong cold front. It will drastically drop our temperatures as we head into Saturday morning. Rain will become likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain chance around 80%. Cold air will likely move in as the moisture lingers across Central Alabama. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see the rain transition to a sleet/snow mix early Saturday morning for areas along and north of I-20. With warm ground temperatures, most of the roads should be fine. I can’t rule out some minor snowfall accumulations for parts of northwest Alabama and at higher elevations. I am not expecting any significant issues early Saturday morning, but we could see some bursts of snow that could produce a dusting on grassy surfaces. It’ll be a neat thing to see. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday morning, so we will ask everyone to use caution when driving near bridges/overpasses as black ice could be a concern. When you factor in the winds, it will easily feel like it is in the teens and 20s. Moisture is forecast to move out Saturday morning leaving us with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon. Temperatures could stay in the 30s for most of the afternoon hours with a high near 40°F. It is going to be a cold Saturday with wind chills staying in the 20s and lower 30s.

Hard Freeze Likely Sunday Morning: We want everyone to have a plan to protect your plants Friday night and again on Saturday night. A hard freeze is looking increasingly likely for all of Central Alabama Sunday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s. With recent warm weather, a hard freeze could produce damage to your plants and crops that have already started to bloom. Make sure you bring your pets inside too. The good news is that this cold snap will be short-lived. We will begin a gradual warm-up starting Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will trend warmer for the first half of next week. Freezing temperatures will be possible Monday morning, but we may end up with lows in the 40s by next Tuesday morning.

Warming Up Next Week: Looking ahead into next week, we are forecasting a gradual warm-up. Highs could end up in the 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Models are hinting that an upper-level low could swing through the Southeast next Monday night into Tuesday giving us a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain chances could linger into early Wednesday morning before we dry out for the second half of next week. Temperatures could trend even warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s next Wednesday through Friday.

