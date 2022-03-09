Father and son working from Ukraine and Birmingham to help refugees

LVIV, Ukraine (WBRC) - The United Nations estimates more than 2 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia invaded almost two weeks ago. One group, with ties to Birmingham, is staying behind to help.

“We really didn’t even have any double thoughts to leave or anything like that, but to serve people because that is who we are. That is what we do‚” said Yaroslav Pyzh. Pyzh leads the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary in Lviv.

He’s transitioned the school into a refugee center, staying true to their mission to teach the love of Jesus Christ.

“The core of our seminary and everything else that we did as the seminary, was, were our three values: Biblical, missional and accountable,” explained Pyzh. “Definition [of] biblical for us is loving God and your neighbor. Missional is living for others and not for yourself, and accountable, you do what you can to bring God’s kingdom on this earth. The situation has changed, but values are the same.”

Instead of daily classes, their students are making daily trips to the train station to invite refugees to the seminary for a warm meal and place to rest.

“What happens, husbands put their children and wives on the train and send them to safety and they arrive to Lviv not knowing where they’re going to go, what they’re going to do,” said Pyzh.

Looking at a picture of one of the families helped, Pyzh said, “We come to them as ask them, ‘Can we help you?’ And she said, ‘I don’t know where to go but I need to get to the Polish border. Can you please help me?’”

Conversations like this are repeated hundreds of times a day.

“The last 3 days were extremely high in numbers, we were helping on high to 350 to 400 people a day,” said Pyzh. “So what we do, we receive people here in Lviv, we feed them, we give them [a place to] shower, they can sleep and rest, and then we arrange transportation and put them in buses and take them to their border.”

He continued, “Most of the people that come to us, they went through very, very difficult circumstances. They are from cities that are bombed, so they are afraid, they have full eyes of tears, fear and all that.”

Pyzh likens the situation to an unending storm.

“Like all of our country is going through storm. And so what we’re trying to do, is at least for that time being that they are with us, (we’re) trying to bring a little bit of peace and calmness in their lives.”

Pyzh said his peace is knowing his children, including a son, Slavik, at Samford University, are safe.

“It’s kind of bittersweet we’re here because in a way, I guess we are out of harm’s way but in another sense we want to be with them, to really be able to help them,” said Slavik Pyzh.

Slavik is helping his father’s efforts by organizing fundraisers to support the seminary.

“Just using social media, all the way to basically spreading everything through Samford, using my professors, my advisors, even talking with the president to spread the fundraiser as far as I can.”

His church, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, is also collecting funds to go directly to support UBTS.

Back in Lviv, Pyzh said he is still able to buy supplies and get food to help the refugees.

“There is one great need in Ukraine for military, especially, and that need is in tactical first aid kits. The ones, these boxes available with medicine, I mean, to save soldiers’ lives. That is something that’s very scarce here, so if somebody hears me, please send as many as you can to Ukraine and I will be happy to receive on this end and distribute to the soldiers because that is something that can save their lives.”

He added, “I ask all of my friends around the world to pray... for a miracle. We don’t know what kind of miracle will happen, but we need a miracle to stop this war and stop this evil and stop this regime.”

