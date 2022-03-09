Disaster relief loans available for businesses and residents affected by Feb. 3 tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that Alabama businesses and residents affected by the tornado on February 3 can now apply for disaster assistance.

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Sawyerville on February 3. One person was killed in the tornado.

This assistance comes after Governor Ivey requesting a disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration. The declaration applies to Hale, Greene, Bibb, Marengo, Perry and Tuscaloosa counties in Alabama.

“Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets,” said SBA’s District Director Thomas A. Todt

Homeowners can apply for loans of up to $200,000 to repair or replace damaged real estate. The filing deadline for application for physical property damage is May 6. The deadline for economic injury applications is December 7.

To apply online, click here. Applicants should apply under SBA declaration #17365.

