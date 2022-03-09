City of Birmingham approves history-making development deal worth $100 million

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A history making development is in the works near Lakeshore Parkway in Birmingham.

City leaders just approved an ordinance authorizing the sale and development of real estate with Green Meadow Apartments.

This is big news for the City of Birmingham, not only because of all the jobs and economic growth this project will bring, but also because this is the largest transaction led by an all-African American team in the city’s history.

The city sold about 222 acres of land near Lakeshore Parkway at 1911 Tiger Walk to Green Meadow Apartments for $1.5 million.

The space will include single-family, multi-family, and senior housing, as well as a commercial town center, which will include childcare facilities, a grocery store, specialty retail stores, office spaces, and community recreation.

Developers said about 900 people will be able to live there, and the project will generate about $500,000 in property taxes in the first three years.

The Director of the Mayor’s Office of Innovation and Economic Opportunity said the project will be “transformational.”

“Birmingham has a reason today to be excited because as the mayor has already mentioned, this is a message to the entire country that African Americans, minority developers have a place in Birmingham, and we are aggressive and intentional about supporting their efforts to the tune of, what this will result in over $100 million worth of development. So, we’re excited about this, this is reason to celebrate, and know that under this administration, we’re not done. We’re just scratching the surface,” said Cornell Wesley.

Preliminary estimates show Green Meadows will generate 240 permanent jobs and another 2,000 construction jobs.

Work on the project is expected to begin in 18 to 24 months.

