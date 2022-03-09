Central Alabama can bank on diapers with the Bundles of Hope

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In almost seven years the Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank has distributed more than 3.5 million diapers to moms and families in central Alabama. It’s an incredible journey that started as an idea for one woman’s baby shower in 2015 by a women’s church group that escalated and fulfilled a need within the community and surrounding area of Birmingham.

“God has certainly provided for our mission,” said Lindsay Gray, the Executive Director of Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank. You don’t think of a diaper as a major need for you, unless you have had a newborn child. It’s a basic necessity every hour and diapers can put a tremendous strain on a family. So we provide for those in need and of course every baby deserves a fresh, dry diaper to wear.”

Bundles of Hope is doing its business in a new home at 1430 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35203. If you are in need or if you want to help with a donation or volunteers you can visit bundlesdiaperbank.org or call 205-607-2112.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.