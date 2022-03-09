LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Blount Co. authorities looking for man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

Alex Larios Pu A.K.A Alex Perz on Facebook is described as 4′9′, 120 pounds and has black hair...
Alex Larios Pu A.K.A Alex Perz on Facebook is described as 4′9′, 120 pounds and has black hair with blonde streaks. His last known address was his parent’s home in Blountsville.(Blount Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl.

Alex Larios Pu A.K.A Alex Perz on Facebook is described as 4′9′, 120 pounds and has black hair with blonde streaks. His last known address was his parent’s home in Blountsville.

The sheriff’s department says Pu’s last employer was at a chicken plant in Albertville. If you have any information on this case, please call Investigator Hull at the Blount County Sheriff’s Department or the US Marshal’s Service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
Jadun Byrd, center, was shot and killed March 2 in an incident that his mother describes as a...
Son shot and killed while on FaceTime with mom
Boil water notice issued in Alabaster

Latest News

State Representative David Wheeler of Vestavia Hills, dies at 72
A CXS train has been repaired after it broke down this morning.
UPDATE: All downtown train crossings in Calera now open
The simulator will be available to any law enforcement agency in the state, free of charge.
Police training simulator unveiled in Anniston
In almost seven years the Bundles of Diaper Bank has distributed more than 3.5 million diapers...
Central Alabama can bank on diapers with the Bundles of Hope