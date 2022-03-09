Blount Co. authorities looking for man accused of raping 7-year-old girl

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of raping a 7-year-old girl.

Alex Larios Pu A.K.A Alex Perz on Facebook is described as 4′9′, 120 pounds and has black hair with blonde streaks. His last known address was his parent’s home in Blountsville.

The sheriff’s department says Pu’s last employer was at a chicken plant in Albertville. If you have any information on this case, please call Investigator Hull at the Blount County Sheriff’s Department or the US Marshal’s Service.

