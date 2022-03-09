LawCall
B’ham City School Board approves pay raise for substitute teachers

By Sarah Verser and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City School Board just approved a pay raise for substitute teachers.

On Tuesday night, the board approved paying licensed sustitute teachers $100 per day and $120 after 15 days. For certified substitutes, it’s $150 per day and $225 after 15 days.

“This is an employee market, and we have surrounding school systems and they are all competing for the same substitute teachers, and we want Birmingham to be the first choice, so we have to be competitive - not only what we pay our substitute teachers, but also our employees,” Mark Sullivan, Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools, said.

Click this link for more information on pay rates for substitutes, as well as bus drivers and more.

