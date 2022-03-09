LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bag of severed animal heads appears to be part of religious sacrifice ritual, group says

An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears...
An animal rights group in Rhode Island said a bag of severed animal heads found Feb. 25 appears to be part of some sort of religious sacrifice.(Suparerg Suksai via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (AP) — Animal welfare advocates say several animal heads found in a plastic bag in East Greenwich last month appear to be related to some sort of religious animal sacrifice ritual.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (RISPCA) said Tuesday that the bag found Feb. 25 near a boat launch contained a calf’s head, several rooster heads, a lamb head, and a goat head. The bag also contained grains, colored cloth material and two hand-drawn pictures.

The RISPCA asked anyone with information about the bag or the significance of the drawings to contact their Humane Law Enforcement Department at 401-438-8150 ext. 3 or email cruelty@rispca.com.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued in Alabaster lifted
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns

Latest News

Navy female pilots take to the skies in Virginia Beach.
Female Navy pilots take to skies in Virginia Beach
FILE - Mesa County, Colo., clerk Tina Peters speaks during a rally on Dec. 1, 2021, outside the...
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
An Alabama Senate committee votes to approve two pieces of lottery legislation despite finding...
2 gambling bills move ahead to Alabama Senate
FILE - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a ceremony marking the start of the...
American freed from Venezuela says his ‘nightmare’ has ended
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt