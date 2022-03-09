Applications open for Citizens Police Academy in Sylacauga

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Have you ever wondered what a day looks like for a police officer? Or thought about starting a career in law enforcement? Now is your chance to join the Sylacauga Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy.

For the first time in 20 years, the department is accepting applications through March 23, 2022. The dates for the academy are April 2, April 9, April 23, April 30, May 14, and the graduation is set for May 21. This program is designed to educate the public in some of the training our officers have to go through to become certified police officers, why they do what they do, and the specialized services they offer to the community.

Some of the topics that will be taught are as follows:

History of Sylacauga Police Department

Hiring, Training, and Equipment used

Neighborhood Watch Program

Scams

Drugs

K9 Program

Project Lifesaver

Domestic Violence

Criminal/Constitutional Laws

Traffic Stops/Driving

Their goal is to educate our community on what goes on within the Sylacauga Police Department and the importance of community help and support.

Chief Kelly Johnson adds another reason is to get officers from the department involved with members of the community. He’s hopeful the academy might also spark interest for residents to consider joining the department.

“We’re thinking about six classes and we’ve scheduled those training dates for the weekend. So, maybe we can get maximum participation and it not interfere with their work,” says Chief Johnson. “They’ll get the interest and some may be bitten by the bug. That’s what we say. You’re either meant to do it or you’re not. So this will be a great tool to show people they may want to pursue a career.”

To participate you must be 21 years old, live or work in the City of Sylacauga, and pass a background check.

Your application must be approved prior to the academy start date.

To learn more, contact Lt. Cummings at 256-401-2460.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.