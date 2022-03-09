Alabama Marines Foundation offering reward for info on Veterans Memorial Park vandalism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - We have new information on Veterans Park vandalism nearly a month after someone severely damaged two Battle Crosses. The latest development could very well speed up the investigation.

Someone ripped away the wooden rifle attached to one of the Battle Crosses and tried to yank out the other one.

As the old saying goes, ‘money talks’, and one group stepped up to the plate with the goods with the hope that a resolution will come quickly.

The few, the proud, and two good men looked over what was done to the Battle Crosses in Veterans Park in early February and didn’t like what they saw.

“It really ticked me off that somebody came down here and took down these Battle Crosses,” said Alabama Marines Foundation treasurer and former marine, Lee Busby.

Close to a month later, the investigation has hit a wall; no one has been arrested.

“There is nothing new to report at this time,” said Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation marketing director, Becky Booker.

The remaining Battle Crosses have been removed to make way for a more permanent structure.

In the meantime, former Marines Forrest Fitts and Lee Busby, both members of the Alabama Marines Foundation, have donated $1,000 with the hope that the money will re-generate interest in the case. Whoever helps police nab a suspect will become a thousand dollars richer.

“We provide a thousand dollars to identify and arrest the individual or individuals responsible for the damage,” said Alabama Marines Foundation chairman, Forrest Fitts, also a former Marine.

“I think an example needs to be made of them,” said Busby.

The Battle Crosses honored U.S. Servicemen and women who died in American conflicts; all the more reason why the vandalism hit home to Fitts and Busby.

“To a veteran, it’s quite shocking and more disappointing than anything else,” Fitts said.

The search continues for the culprits. Only time will tell whether a kind gesture by the Alabama Marines Foundation will lead to justice.

A total of $1,700 has been raised with the Veterans Memorial Park Association chipping in as well.

