Alabama gymnastics coach helping his family get out of Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Imagine being half a world away, while your family’s country is under attack. That’s the reality for one of the coaches for the University of Alabama gymnastics squad.

“They’re living from siren to siren. Staying at home, hearing the siren, then going to the bomb shelter,” said Oleksii Koltakov, a former Ukrainian national champion in gymnastics. He joined the Crimson Tide staff as a volunteer coach in February of 2021. He still has family in Ukraine, including his grandfather, aunts, uncles, and sister.

So far, his sister, her niece and nephew have made it out of Ukraine, but it hasn’t been easy.

“It took them four days to get from point A to point Z,” said Koltakov. “It was a challenge just to get on a train, because everyone is trying to get out of Ukraine.”

“In the very beginning, they were so scared to leave,” said Koltakov’s wife, Marissa King. “We were trying to encourage them to get out, because the sooner the better, because each day was getting progressively worse. They were so scared to leave the basement, were so scared to leave the bomb shelters, because at any point you know being on the slight outskirts of Kyiv, they could run into a military soldier and then who knows what happens.”

Some of Koltakov’s family has never been outside of Ukraine, so it’s taken lots of consoling and patience to get his family moving.

“There’s so much uncertainty. You’re asking people to leave their homes, their whole entire lives. It was hard to give them that encouragement and reassurance that we were going to take care of them every step of the way, that they were going to have a place that they can go, where they could feel safe,” said King.

“They woke up to an airstrike in [Oleksii’s] neighborhood. And they woke up to absolutely horrifying destruction to his village. And it was like OK, this is too close to home. It’s time to leave. Then it was our job to raise money and figure out the steps. OK, from the house to the train station. From the train station to Lviv. It was a 10 hour train ride where they were just slammed. They were actually sleeping on the floor on the train with just their four backpacks and their pets that they wouldn’t leave.”

By the time part of Koltakov’s family got to the Ukrainian border, the back up to cross was more than 6 miles long. Trains in Poland were operating at 180% capacity in an effort to get people away from the war.

“They already don’t have a lot as it is, and so anything we could to make that transition to safety smoother, we’re doing as much as we can from here,” said King.

And here is half a world in away in Alabama.

If you’d like to help, a Go Fund Me has been set up with all the money going directly to the family: Here’s a link.

