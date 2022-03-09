99 and counting for this man of faith with a love of country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In his almost 100 years of living on this Earth, Pleasant Grove’s George Hamilton has experienced plenty - from the depression, to serving in World War II and surviving the April 27, 2011 tornado. Through it all, George has taken the right attitude and embraces it all, seeing only the positive. A man of faith, George is a true American with a love of country.

“The flag takes only a back seat to my Lord and Savior,” said Hamilton. “I love my country, I served my country, and I am proud to have done it and I will boast about that until I am in the graves.”

Hamilton served in the Pacific in the U.S. Navy, and recently, during a trip to Pearl Harbor in December, he was invited to be in Normandy in June of 2022. George visited WBRC FOX6 News to talk about this latest opportunity and what it means to him to be an American.

He turns 100 years old on April 2, 2022.

