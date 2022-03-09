SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Three Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders received the prestigious FBI-Trilogy Award.

Major Clay Hammac, Lieutenant Deon Tilley and Sergeant Debbie Sumrall all got the award.

The FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) presents three levels of executive-level leadership for law enforcement officers focused on firstline supervisor leadership, command-level leadership, and executive-level leadership. Upon completion of each course, law enforcement officers are recognized as recipients of the FBILEEDA’s Trilogy Award.

3 Shelby County Sheriff's Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy award (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Major Hammac is the Operations Commander of the Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Tilley serves as a Patrol Watch Commander, and Sergeant Sumrall serves as a Unit Supervisor in the School Resource Officer Unit. Each of them have a wide range of law enforcement experience to include, Field Force Operations, Crisis Negotiations, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Enforcement, and Patrol.

Sheriff Samaniego said, “We are incredibly blessed! The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office continue to challenge themselves and raise the standards of professionalism within our agency. These awards are just the most recent example of our deputies choosing to go the extra mile to make sure the services provided to Shelby County are the best in the profession.”

