LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

3 Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy Award

3 Shelby County Sheriff's Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy award
3 Shelby County Sheriff's Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy award(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Three Shelby County Sheriff’s Office leaders received the prestigious FBI-Trilogy Award.

Major Clay Hammac, Lieutenant Deon Tilley and Sergeant Debbie Sumrall all got the award.

The FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA) presents three levels of executive-level leadership for law enforcement officers focused on firstline supervisor leadership, command-level leadership, and executive-level leadership. Upon completion of each course, law enforcement officers are recognized as recipients of the FBILEEDA’s Trilogy Award.

3 Shelby County Sheriff's Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy award
3 Shelby County Sheriff's Office leaders receive FBI Trilogy award(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Major Hammac is the Operations Commander of the Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant Tilley serves as a Patrol Watch Commander, and Sergeant Sumrall serves as a Unit Supervisor in the School Resource Officer Unit. Each of them have a wide range of law enforcement experience to include, Field Force Operations, Crisis Negotiations, Criminal Investigations, Narcotics Enforcement, and Patrol.

Sheriff Samaniego said, “We are incredibly blessed! The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office continue to challenge themselves and raise the standards of professionalism within our agency. These awards are just the most recent example of our deputies choosing to go the extra mile to make sure the services provided to Shelby County are the best in the profession.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
Pike Electric cited following deadly electrocutions of two 19-year-old apprentices in Adger
Coroner: 11-year-old Pell City boy dies while helping set up for rodeo
UPDATE: Boil water notice issued in Alabaster lifted
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
City of Birmingham closing Woodcrest Road over settlement concerns SOURCE: City of B'ham
City of Birmingham: Closing road over settlement concerns

Latest News

B’ham City School Board approves pay raise for substitute teachers
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that Alabama businesses and...
Disaster relief loans available for businesses and residents affected by Feb. 3 tornado
The money comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act. The...
Gov. Ivey approves $80 million for hospitals and nursing homes
Tornado damage in Mobile County
National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Mobile County just past midnight