Woman sharing survival story to raise colon cancer awareness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five years ago Janice Johnson was diagnosed with colon cancer. She was just 48 years old.

“I was diagnosed 5 years ago, I have overcome the threshold for survival, I had no symptoms and no family history. I thought I had gotten food poisoning,” says Janice. “I wasn’t even old enough to be screened, I didn’t have any symptoms and I didn’t have any history.”

She struggled with sharing the news with co-workers and friends, and instead chose to retire and fight for her life.

Woman sharing cancer story for the first time in hopes of saving others (Janice Johnson)

“From the world’s perspective I had been a “successful” person,” says Johnson. “I didn’t want to appear as a failure. I know it sounds, crazy but I didn’t want to be seen as a failure. I wanted to continue to be that helpful person that could help other people and not necessarily have people helping me, depending on other people.”

Now, she’s realizing that sharing her story, can save others. She knows that many in life will be shocked to read this and learn she is a cancer survivor.

“Colon cancer is such a preventable disease I felt that if I could come out and say I have been through it, look at me, it’s doable maybe someone would get that screening and get that colonoscopy,” says Johnson.

She’s has become an advocate, raising money for cancer research and pushing for the standard colon cancer screening age to be reduced to 45.

“I want people to know the screening age has been reduced, please get your colonoscopy if they find something they can remove it and you don’t have to be involved in cancer treatment, you just have a history as a survivor and that’s a good thing because you can help other people,” says Johnson.

When she was diagnosed, she and her husband were still raising their youngest child, and she was a busy professional. She said since then she has changed her eating habits and is continuing her advocacy efforts to spread information about nutrition and lifestyle changes.

“Be proactive. Get yourself checked out. Take selfcare as something that is very important and shouldn’t be overlooked. We always take care of other people and we seldom look out for ourselves. We can’t take care of our families we are not healthy,” says Johnson.

Johnson has been selected to represent Alabama at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research meeting in New Orleans as part of advocacy efforts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.