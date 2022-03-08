What’s the status of Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly a year after it was created, we’re learning Birmingham’s civilian review board hasn’t taken many actions. We were initially told the board dissolved or is defunct but according to at least one board member, it’s still intact.

Reverend Lawrence Conoway tells WBRC the board is still in the training phase and hopes to be up and running by summer.

Nearly a year ago, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced the 5-member civilian review board would review community complaints of alleged officer misconduct among other things.

The group held listening sessions in the fall and has met at least once but that’s about it from what we’ve been able to gather.

The local Black Lives Matter chapter has been demanding answers relating to the number of officer-involved shootings including the recent one involving Keleen Connell who was shot and killed by Birmingham police after a foot chase.

Eric Hall/ Black Lives Matter Birmingham “Who’s policing the police and who’s holding the police accountable for their actions? The mayor creating this board has presented some sense of hope that police accountability will be at the forefront.”

There is a website where you can submit complaints. One of the five board member positions on the website is listed as vacant.

We’re still waiting to hear official word from the city about the status of the board.

