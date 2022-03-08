Boil water notice issued in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Water Board has issued a water boil notice for parts of the city effective immediately.

According to the water board, a portion of the city’s water system has experienced low pressure, creating a health concern for residents.

The notice is set to last around 48 hours. Bacteriologic test results are expected to be available on March 9.

See the areas affected by the low pressure below.

Alabaster Water Boil Notice (Alabaster City Hall)

According a rep from the Alabaster City School system, Thompson High School is the only school affected by the notice. ACS says they will be taking the following precautions:

Bottled water will be made available for students and staff in multiple areas throughout Tuesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 9. The areas where bottled water will be made available include hallways, special areas, and certain areas on campus including, but not limited to the Cafeteria, Gyms/Arena, Indoor Athletic Facility, etc.

All water fountains are shut off at the valve and taped off to prevent anyone from consuming the water.

All ice machines will be shut off, emptied/drained, taped off, and prohibited from use.

All water being used for meal preparations in CNP (breakfast and lunch) will be boiled before use.

No sink water should be consumed from the tap (without boiling).

Washing hands at the sinks (in bathrooms, workrooms, break rooms, etc.) continues to be a safe and acceptable practice.

Announcements will be made periodically throughout the day to remind everyone about the Boil Water Notice and the precautions being taken as a result of the notice.

