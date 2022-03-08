USFL announces 2022 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new United States Football League (USFL) announced its 2022 schedule. During the 10-week inaugural regular-season, each of the USFL’s eight teams plays division foes twice and teams of the opposite division once.

“Football is America’s favorite sport, so we’re proud to give fans 10 weeks of highly competitive regular-season matchups this spring,” said Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “We’re confident and ready to kick-off our inaugural season on April 16. Our eight teams are loaded with incredible players, and we anticipate heated rivalries to develop as the season unfolds. We purposely back-loaded divisional matchups down the stretch to make for an exciting run-up to the playoffs.”

Week 1 begins with the USFL inaugural kickoff game on Saturday, April 16, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. That’s also the site of most regular-season games.

All tickets will be “single day,” which allows entry to all USFL games played on any one date. Adult general admission tickets for regular-season games are $10. A “Touchdown 10-Pack,” which includes 10 single-day adult general admission tickets, costs a discounted $90. In addition, each adult holding a general admission ticket can receive up to three free single day tickets for children under 15.

General admission, premium, and reserved tickets are now available for purchase at theUSFL.com.

“Being family-friendly is a core value that will drive the new USFL,” said Edward Hartman, Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “We’re making USFL games affordable so families can be together while enjoying these professional football matchups this spring. It’s a big part of our strategy to deliver a world-class fan experience that is fun, exciting, and engaging.”

All regular-season team versus team matchups are listed below. Specific dates, start times, and location are set for Week 1 and Week 2. Starting in Week 3, games will be assigned specific dates and times on the Monday two-weeks prior (e.g., Week 3 specifics will be announced on Monday, April 18, Week 4 specifics on Monday, April 25, etc.).

The League will play all regular-season games on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday in Birmingham. The top two teams in the North and South Divisions will battle in two playoff semifinal games on Saturday, June 25, with the division winners matching up in the first-ever USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3. All three postseason games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

USFL 2022 REGULAR-SEASON MATCHUPS

WEEK 1 (April 16-17 at Protective Stadium)

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions (Saturday 4/16 at 7:30 PM ET)

Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers (Sunday 4/17 at 12:00 PM ET)

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers (Sunday 4/17 at 4:00 PM ET)

Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers (Sunday 4/17 at 8:00 PM ET)

WEEK 2 (April 22-24 at Protective Stadium)

Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals (Friday 4/22 at 8:00 PM ET)

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars (Saturday 4/23 at 12:00 PM ET)

Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers (Saturday 4/23 at 7:00 PM ET)

New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits (Sunday 4/24 at 3:00 PM ET)

WEEK 3 (April 30-May 1)

Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers

New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers

WEEK 4 (May 6-8)

New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers

Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions

WEEK 5 (May 13-15)

Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars

Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals

Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers

WEEK 6 (May 21-22)

Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers

Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars

WEEK 7 (May 28-29)

Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers

WEEK 8 (June 3-5)

Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions

Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals

WEEK 9 (June 11-12)

Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers

Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers

Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers

WEEK 10 (June 18-19)

Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits

Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers

New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals

