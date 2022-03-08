Tuscaloosa authorities investigating fatal fire

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating a deadly house fire.

Coaling Police, Coaling Fire and Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue responded to the 19000 block of West Manor Drive Monday afternoon on a house fire.

It was reported to authorities that the victim smoked cigarettes, often while in bed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and will be working alongside the VCU to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

At this time there is nothing that indicates anything other than an accidental fire, but no determination will be made until the investigation is complete.

