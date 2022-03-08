Sylacauga teacher heads to NASA, first in Alabama to be in NASA’s AAA program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A science teacher at Sylacauga High School is making history as the first in the state of Alabama to participate in NASA’s Airborne Astronomy Ambassador program.

Amy Dennis graduated from Sylacauga High School in 2015 and she returned to the classroom as a Physics and Biology teacher three years ago.

The AAA program aims to measurably enhance student STEM learning and engagement. In preparation for the week-long STEM immersion experience later this year, Dennis and her colleagues are involved in rigorous professional development training in astrophysics and planetary science, including Infrared Telescope Technology (IR), history of IR and airborne technology, and studies of infrared science instruments, data reductions, and research cycles.

Dennis was first introduced to NASA’s AAA program when she attended Space Academy for educators last summer in Huntsville. After an extensive application process, she was one of 24 teachers to qualify. However, after qualification, the work begins with high-level professional development classes, which must be fully completed by the deadlines given, or the applicant is dismissed from the process.

Later this year the group will gather at a NASA science research facility either in California aboard research flights onboard the flying Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), or at the Mauna Kea Observatory in Hawaii including research nights at the Infrared Telescope Facility (IRTF).

Their final destination is still a NASA top secret and will be revealed probably in September.

Dennis says although she’s ecstatic about the opportunity with NASA, this is about her students.

“Once it came out one of my students was like I wish I could do stuff like that. And I’m like you can,” says Dennis. “They’re like oh I’m not very good at science and I’m like okay well there’s a million other things that you could be good at. And you can be the first to do it. So it’s ultimately just going back to them. They’re what inspires me to be what I am and do what I do.”

Though this is not a contest, Dennis stated “I am in it to win it” meaning that she is dedicated to the process from start to finish.

She said that her colleagues are all “crazy smart” but she is not intimidated by the cohort.

“I love, love, love the study of space and astronomy,” she said. “It is such an honor to be the first teacher from Alabama selected for this program, and I will be so excited to pass on to my students what I am learning in astrophysics and planetary science. This is an incredible opportunity!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.