Search for missing Graysville man

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Graysville Police Department needs help finding missing man, Nicholas (Nick) Arguello.

Officers said Arguello was last seen on March 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. walking along Highway 78 in Jasper. Arguello is 5′8″, 145 lbs. with

brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Arguello or you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Graysville Police Department at (205) 880-0911.

