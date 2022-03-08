Search for missing Graysville man
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Graysville Police Department needs help finding missing man, Nicholas (Nick) Arguello.
Officers said Arguello was last seen on March 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. walking along Highway 78 in Jasper. Arguello is 5′8″, 145 lbs. with
brown eyes and black hair.
If you see Arguello or you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Graysville Police Department at (205) 880-0911.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.