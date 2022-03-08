LawCall
Search for missing Graysville man

Nicholas (Nick) Arguello
Nicholas (Nick) Arguello(Graysville Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Graysville Police Department needs help finding missing man, Nicholas (Nick) Arguello.

Officers said Arguello was last seen on March 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. walking along Highway 78 in Jasper. Arguello is 5′8″, 145 lbs. with

brown eyes and black hair.

If you see Arguello or you have any information about his whereabouts please contact the Graysville Police Department at (205) 880-0911.

The Graysville Police Department is currently working the missing persons case of Nicholas (Nick) Arguello. Mr....

Posted by Graysville Police Department on Monday, March 7, 2022

